WARSAW, June 16 Warsaw bars and restaurants are marvelling at Russian fans' expenditure during Euro 2012, selling them litres worth of vodka and champagne and traditional Polish pork dishes.

"The Russians know how to party and they spend a lot, like really, really a lot. They seem to be having a lot of fun in Warsaw," said Adrian, a waiter at Krokodyl restaurant in the city centre.

"They mostly order Polish cuisine, but, let's be honest, they do not pay any attention to the prices and they order the most expensive alcohol in significant quantities," said Stanislaw Korzynski, head waiter at another restaurant close to the historic old town, Krakowskie Przedmiescie.

Waiting staff are also delighted.

"Russians tend to spend 25 to 50 percent more than the rest of our clients and give very high tips," said waitress Ania at Literatka.

Twenty thousand Russians are expected in Warsaw on Saturday to watch their team play Greece in their final Euro 2012 Group A match. With only 5,000 Greeks expected the match will feel like a home game.

Even the city's Greek restaurants are feeling the benefit of the Russian fans.

"The Russians are not sparing with either their euros or their zlotys," said Arkadiusz Danielewski, the manager at Tawerna Patris, a Greek restaurant near the National Stadium.

Earlier this week 10,000 Russians watched Poland play Russia in Warsaw, a game which ended in a 1-1 draw and was marred by hooligan violence outside the stadium.

Polish and Russian authorities have since sought to play down tensions between the two countries, but relations have been fraught by centuries of conflict and the Soviet domination of Poland for more than four decades after World War Two. (Writing by Alexandra Hudson, editing by Ed Osmond)