WARSAW, June 16 Warsaw bars and restaurants are
marvelling at Russian fans' expenditure during Euro 2012,
selling them litres worth of vodka and champagne and traditional
Polish pork dishes.
"The Russians know how to party and they spend a lot, like
really, really a lot. They seem to be having a lot of fun in
Warsaw," said Adrian, a waiter at Krokodyl restaurant in the
city centre.
"They mostly order Polish cuisine, but, let's be honest,
they do not pay any attention to the prices and they order the
most expensive alcohol in significant quantities," said
Stanislaw Korzynski, head waiter at another restaurant close to
the historic old town, Krakowskie Przedmiescie.
Waiting staff are also delighted.
"Russians tend to spend 25 to 50 percent more than the rest
of our clients and give very high tips," said waitress Ania at
Literatka.
Twenty thousand Russians are expected in Warsaw on Saturday
to watch their team play Greece in their final Euro 2012 Group A
match. With only 5,000 Greeks expected the match will feel like
a home game.
Even the city's Greek restaurants are feeling the benefit of
the Russian fans.
"The Russians are not sparing with either their euros or
their zlotys," said Arkadiusz Danielewski, the manager at
Tawerna Patris, a Greek restaurant near the National Stadium.
Earlier this week 10,000 Russians watched Poland play Russia
in Warsaw, a game which ended in a 1-1 draw and was marred by
hooligan violence outside the stadium.
Polish and Russian authorities have since sought to play
down tensions between the two countries, but relations have been
fraught by centuries of conflict and the Soviet domination of
Poland for more than four decades after World War Two.
