WARSAW, June 8 Thousands of proud Poles donned
their national red and white colours and turned central Warsaw
into a party zone on Friday, ignoring rain and gloomy skies to
count down to Poland's match against Greece which opens Euro
2012.
"It is great to have so many people here, I'm really
excited, and so glad to have the Euro in Poland," said 25-year
old student Slawek Wojciechowski ahead of the opening ceremony
for the tournament, which is being co-hosted with Ukraine.
Fans streamed through the city's scenic old town and out
towards Warsaw's striking stadium by the Vistula, while others
lined up for a good spot in the fan zone around the Palace of
Culture and Science, a hated gift to Poland from the Soviet
Union in 1952 but now one of the city's calling cards.
"This is a huge event for Poland. It is the first time we
have ever hosted anything like this, and I'm really impressed by
the atmosphere," said 34-year-old Leszek Wilczak from Krakow.
"It is a chance for Poland to show itself, and hopefully
people visiting will come back again."
Amongst the sea of red and white, a few vivid blue flags of
Greece stood out.
"All the pressure is on the Polish team today, they are the
hosts. Greece has a good chance," said Manos Klothakis, 36, who
had travelled from Crete.
Greek fans joked they badly needed a victory to cheer up the
nation, which is mired in economic and political turmoil.
Swelling their ranks were Greeks based in Germany.
"There are not many of us. It was easy to come from Germany,
but I was worried there wouldn't be many able to come from
Greece," said Kiriakos Sampsonidis, 27, from Dortmund.
Standing outside the stadium absorbing the atmosphere was an
elderly Polish man who gave his name only as Marian.
"This is an amazing mood. The new, modern Poland is so
completely different from the old Socialist state. This is a
proud moment."
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Ken Ferris)