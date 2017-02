WARSAW, June 12 Polish police broke up a march by thousands of Russia fans towards Warsaw stadium on Tuesday after fighting broke out between Russian and Polish fans ahead of the Euro 2012 Group A match between their teams.

Several thousand Russians had begun to cross the Vistula river towards the stadium, flanked by riot police, but the atmosphere soured as groups of rival fans began to provoke each other. They also threw missiles including rocks at the police.

Television footage showed groups of 10-15 men fighting and police helicopters hovering overhead.

About 20,000 Russian fans were expected in Warsaw at a time when relations between the Poles and their eastern neighbour have been strained by a plane crash in Russia two years ago that killed Poland's president and 95 others. (Editing by Ken Ferris)