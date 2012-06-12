(Adds details)
By Chris Borowski and Patrick Graham
WARSAW, June 12 Polish police broke up a march
by thousands of Russia fans towards Warsaw stadium on Tuesday
after fighting broke out between Russian and Polish supporters
ahead of the Euro 2012 Group A match between their teams.
Several thousand Russians had begun to cross the Vistula
river towards the stadium, flanked by riot police, but the
atmosphere soured as groups of rival fans began to provoke each
other and sporadic fighting broke out.
Television footage showed several groups of 10-15 men
scuffling and police helicopters hovering overhead.
Police tried to break up the fighting but the fans threw
missiles at them including rocks, flares and bottles.
About 20,000 Russian fans were expected in Warsaw at a time
when relations between the Poles and their eastern neighbour
have been strained by a plane crash in Russia two years ago that
killed Poland's president and 95 others.
Polish riot police were seen dragging people off and firing
smoke into the air, as Polish fans chanted "Russia whore, Russia
whore" and "Hit the red trash with a hammer, with a sickle."
City authorities had appealed for calm in Warsaw ahead of
the game, and the head of the Russia fan association had said
the march would not be political in content.
But in a country where many feel deep resentment against
Russia, there were fears the march could trigger violence.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)