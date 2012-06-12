(Adds detail)
By Chris Borowski and Patrick Graham
WARSAW, June 12 Riot police fired teargas and
rubber bullets at Polish and Russian football fans who fought
bloody running battles on the streets of Warsaw on Tuesday,
hours before their teams were due to meet in a Euro 2012 match.
Groups of young men, some of them masked, pelted Polish
officers with rocks, bottles and flares. Television footage
showed one man lying motionless on the ground.
Authorities had been bracing for a confrontation at the game
between the neighbouring countries, whose relations have been
poisoned by centuries of war and the Soviet domination of Poland
after World War Two.
Polish riot police were seen dragging people off as Polish
fans chanted: "Russia whores, Russia whores" and "Hit the red
trash with a hammer, with a sickle."
Some Poles displayed a banner saying, "Polish President
murdered in Russia," referring to a plane crash in Russia two
years ago that killed Poland's president and 95 others.
Violence erupted as thousands of Russian fans, flanked by
riot police, marched through the city and started crossing its
Vistula river on the way to the stadium.
Groups of fans began to provoke each by yelling insults then
small groups started to scuffle. Reuters witnesses saw one man
hit on the head by an iron bar thrown through the air.
"You could see on both the Polish and the Russian sides that
it was organised groups of hooligans, quite small groups," said
Polish fan Maciej Kowalski.
A film on YouTube showed a Polish fan lying unconscious on
the Poniatowskigo bridge surrounded by police and reporters.
About 20,000 Russian fans were expected in Warsaw for the
match.
So far at Euro 2012 there have been only isolated incidents
of violence and only a handful of arrests.
But the Russian Football Association is already facing
punishment by UEFA after its fans threw fireworks and displayed
banners during Russia's opening match against the Czech Republic
in Wroclaw last Friday.
(Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Ken Ferris and Andrew
Heavens)