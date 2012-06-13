MOSCOW/WARSAW June 13 Russia accused Polish
soccer fans on Wednesday of provoking street battles with
Russian supporters before their countries' Euro 2012 match and
urged Warsaw to prevent further clashes in the tournament.
Groups of young men fought each other, shouted nationalistic
insults and pelted Polish police with rocks, bottles and flares
on Tuesday in confrontations that brought the countries'
troubled relationship to the fore.
During an afternoon and night of skirmishes police said they
detained 184 people, 156 of them Poles and most of the rest
Russian.
"Measures were taken to provide for the security of Russian
fans. But unfortunately, provocations by some groups of Polish
fans could not be avoided," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Wednesday.
Russian diplomats were trying to help a number of injured
and detained Russian citizens, she added.
"We truly hope that the events of June 12 are not repeated,
that the Polish authorities take all necessary measures and that
the remaining matches are a true celebration for all lovers of
soccer," the statement said.
Violence broke out as thousands of Russian fans marched
towards the stadium hours before the match.
The head of the Russian football union Sergei Fursenko said
some Poles had seen the march as a provocation.
But the Russian fans had simply wanted to march because the
game coincided with national Day of Russia celebration and were
provoked themselves, he told Russian Sport Express website.
"These type of collisions happen ... There is no need to
yield to provocations - everything will be OK," Fursenko told
the website.
Russian fans had behaved well during the match he added.
Polish authorities apologised on Wednesday for the violence
but Polish Premier Donald Tusk said the street skirmishes were
limited, quickly contained, and not political.
"It wasn't a Poland-Russian battle on the streets of
Warsaw," Tusk said. "Only a few hundred idiots tried to prove
they are more important than the fans or the whole tournament. I
would leave politics out of this."
Many Poles still resent decades of Soviet domination after
World War Two and the increasingly nationalistic tone of the
rhetoric from Moscow.
