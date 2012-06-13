* Russia's Putin, Poland's Tusk talk by phone
* Tournament's first significant outbreak of violence
* Poland apologised but PM Tusk played down significance
By Steve Gutterman and Dagmara Leszkowicz
MOSCOW/WARSAW June 13 Russia accused Polish
soccer fans on Wednesday of provoking street battles with
Russian supporters on the night of their countries' Euro 2012
match and urged Warsaw to prevent further clashes in the
tournament.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also told Poland's leader
Warsaw bore "full responsibility" for the safety of fans, the
Kremlin said - comments during a phone conversation which raised
the stakes in the violent confrontation which brought the
nations' troubled relationship to the fore.
Fighting erupted as thousands of Russian fans marched
towards the stadium before the match on Tuesday, which ended in
a 1-1 draw. Masked hooligans attacked Russian fans. Some
Russians fought back and both groups also clashed with police.
Polish authorities apologised on Wednesday for the
tournament's first significant outbreak of violence but Prime
Minister Donald Tusk played down its scale and significance.
"It wasn't a Poland-Russian battle on the streets of
Warsaw," Tusk said. "Only a few hundred idiots tried to prove
they are more important than the fans or the whole tournament. I
would leave politics out of this."
Russia's foreign ministry said there had been efforts to
protect Russian fans in Warsaw. "But unfortunately, provocations
by some groups of Polish fans could not be avoided," Russian
foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a
statement.
"We truly hope that the events of June 12 are not repeated,
that the Polish authorities take all necessary measures and that
the remaining matches are a true celebration for all lovers of
soccer," the statement said.
"FULL RESPONSIBILITY"
Putin called Tusk on Wednesday to express his concern about
the violence, the Kremlin said.
"Putin stressed that organisers of such international
tournaments bear full responsibility for the safety of fans from
other countries on their territory," Putin's spokesman Dmitry
Peskov told reporters.
Tusk's office said the premier also discussed economic
issues with Putin.
"Prime Minister Tusk expressed his belief that (the soccer
clashes) should not have any influence on the good relations
between the two countries," his office said in a statement.
The clashes were an embarrassment for Poland which had until
Tuesday presided over a mostly peaceful tournament with co-host
Ukraine.
During an afternoon and night of skirmishes, police said
they detained 184 people, 156 of them Poles and most of the rest
Russians.
Many Poles still resent decades of Soviet domination after
World War Two and the increasingly nationalistic tone of the
rhetoric from Moscow.
"We are very sorry that our guests were attacked by
hooligans and they lost their feeling of security," said Jacek
Kozlowski, Governor of Masuria province which includes Warsaw.
Poland's Interior Minister Jacek Cichocki said he hoped
courts would issue stiff sentences on Polish troublemakers, and
Russian culprits would likely be expelled and banned from
entering Europe's border-free Schengen area for five years.
UEFA, the European soccer's governing body that oversees the
tournament, condemned the "isolated incidents" by "known
troublemakers".
UEFA also said Russia would be docked six points in
qualifying for the next European Championship if their fans step
out of line again after disturbances at their opening Euro 2012
game against the Czech Republic last Friday.
Warsaw hosts a match between Russia and Greece on Saturday.
