WARSAW, June 21 Warsaw's iconic city centre palm
tree is almost bare after its creator removed its leaves to
protest against what she believes is the city's disregard for
social needs amid a huge amount of spending on Euro 2012.
The controversial 15-metre high artificial tree, originally
part of an art exhibition but which has become a permanent
feature in the city for almost 10 years, is passed by thousands
of fans on their way to the National Stadium for matches.
"Instead of a blossoming cultural life and a new building of
the museum for modern art we have fun zones, indebted cities,
UEFA taking all profits from the event and a huge spectacle of
primitive nationalism," Joanna Rajkowska, the artist who created
and claims ownership of the palm told the gazeta.pl website on
Thursday.
UEFA expects the tournament to generate about 1.3 billion
euros ($1.64 billion) in revenue with profits mainly distributed
to the 16 participating nations and as solidarity payments to
the 53 member associations of European soccer's governing body.
Rajkowska said her action was also triggered by the city's
decision to erect a huge white football close to the palm which
she claimed violated her rights.
"The palm is a symbol of all that is missing in the vision
of city authorities - that is of common good based on a dialogue
with the society," Rajkowska said in a statement.
Poland has spent some 20 billion euros ($25 billion) on Euro
2012, which it is co-hosting with Ukraine, and hopes to use the
tournament to promote itself as an emerging economic powerhouse
in Europe's eastern wing.
But Rajkowska, who endorsed the "Bread instead of games"
movement, believes Poland should have used the money to
subsidise schools, kindergartens, housing for the poor and other
public facilities to counter fiscal austerity in one of the
European Union's poorest member countries.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ken Ferris)