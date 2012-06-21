WARSAW, June 21 Portugal and the Czech Republic would not object to playing Thursday's Euro 2012 quarter-final clash at the National Stadium under a closed roof if required by poor weather conditions, a UEFA spokeswoman said.

European soccer's governing body had said it would seek to keep the roof open for the rest of the tournament after a much-criticised decision to close it ahead of the opening match between co-hosts Poland and Greece due to a thunderstorm.

Polish media and officials complained that humid conditions in the stadium contributed to their team's poor second-half performance.

"In the morning we held a team meeting with both teams and there was a question about closing the roof. Both teams agreed if such a need arises," said UEFA spokeswoman Ewa Prokopiak.

Weather forecasters predict an overcast sky on Thursday night with a chance of thunderstorms. (Reporting by Piotr Pilat; Writing by Chris Borowski; Editing by Ken Ferris)