WARSAW, June 21 Portugal and the Czech Republic
would not object to playing Thursday's Euro 2012 quarter-final
clash at the National Stadium under a closed roof if required by
poor weather conditions, a UEFA spokeswoman said.
European soccer's governing body had said it would seek to
keep the roof open for the rest of the tournament after a
much-criticised decision to close it ahead of the opening match
between co-hosts Poland and Greece due to a thunderstorm.
Polish media and officials complained that humid conditions
in the stadium contributed to their team's poor second-half
performance.
"In the morning we held a team meeting with both teams and
there was a question about closing the roof. Both teams agreed
if such a need arises," said UEFA spokeswoman Ewa Prokopiak.
Weather forecasters predict an overcast sky on Thursday
night with a chance of thunderstorms.
