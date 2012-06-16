* Some 20,000 Russian fans due to attend Greece game
* Police criticised for slow reaction to clashes this week
* Russian fan behaviour also in focus after UEFA threat
By Chris Borowski and Alexandra Hudson
WARSAW, June 16 Warsaw police pledged to protect
tens of thousands of fans expected in the Polish capital on
Saturday and to avoid a repeat of the violence that marred the
Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia this week, leading to
almost 200 detentions.
Russia play Greece in Warsaw on Saturday evening and 20,000
Russians and 4,000 Greeks have tickets to the stadium. At the
same time Poland face the Czech Republic in Wroclaw and Warsaw's
100,000-capacity fan zone is expected to be full.
Police are under pressure to halt violence immediately,
after being criticised for acting too slowly when Polish
hooligans set upon a group of Russian fans marching to the
stadium on Tuesday, and when another group tried to break into
the fan zone.
The skirmishes were an embarrassment for the Euro 2012
co-hosts, prompting talks between the Polish and Russian leaders
and an apology by Warsaw authorities to foreign fans.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Poland's Prime
Minister Donald Tusk during a phone conversation on Wednesday
that Warsaw bore "full responsibility" for the safety of fans,
raising the stakes in events which have brought the nations'
troubled relationship to the fore.
Thousands of Russians were on their way to Poland early on
Saturday, streaming across land borders or arriving by plane.
"Smiling fans are welcome in Warsaw. But if we see others
around like last time then we will detain them immediately,"
said Warsaw police spokesman Polish fan Maciej Kowalski.
Police were forced to fire tear gas and rubber bullets after
crowds of masked and black-clad local hooligans attacked Russia
supporters.
Poland's Gazeta Wyborcza daily quoted an unnamed city
official as saying "Police are supposed to react faster to
violence."
Kowalski said police had arrested another six individuals
involved in Tuesday's clashes after they were identified by the
public from video images, bringing the total to almost 200.
Among those detained were 24 Russians, two of whom were
expelled from Poland on Friday after pleading guilty to fighting
and invading the pitch during the 1-1 draw between Poland and
Russia.
Russian soccer officials are also under pressure to keep
their fans under control, especially at the stadium, after UEFA
threatened to dock them six points in qualifying for the next
European Championship if their fans step out of line again
following earlier disturbances at the tournament.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)