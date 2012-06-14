By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, June 14
WARSAW, June 14 Poland's sports minister said on
Thursday she was disappointed by the lenient sentences handed
out so far to the hooligans who attacked Russia supporters on
their way to the stadium for a match with the Euro 2012 co-hosts
earlier this week.
On Wednesday a Warsaw court handed out the first sentences
to hooligans who took part in the bloody skirmishes with Russian
supporters that resulted in police detaining 184 people, 156 of
them Poles and most of the rest Russians.
Two perpetrators have been sentenced to three and five
months in jail, while four others received suspended jail terms
of up to 12 months and one a 500 zloty ($150) fine, a spokesman
for one of the courts dealing with the cases said.
The district court for central Warsaw had so far scheduled
37 cases for Thursday, but could see as many as 90, he added.
Polish officials have apologised for the incidents and
called for harsh punishment.
"We cannot influence the justice system. But in my opinion
the punishment should be more severe," Sports Minister Joanna
Mucha told a news conference.
"It's important to create an atmosphere where there's no
permission for these kinds of situations."
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Poland's Prime
Minister Donald Tusk during a phone conversation on Wednesday
that Warsaw bore "full responsibility" for the safety of fans,
comments raising the stakes in a violent confrontation which
brought the nations' troubled relationship to the fore.
The trigger for Tuesday's violence was a march across
Poniatowski bridge in central Warsaw by thousands of Russian
fans to commemorate Russia's Independence Day.
Police were pelted with missiles and responded by firing
tear gas and rubber bullets at masked youths.
Poland expects 20,000 Russian fans to arrive in Warsaw with
tickets for the final Group A match with Greece on Saturday,
twice the number who came to the game with Poland on Tuesday.
"We are doing everything to assure a really high level of
safety and prevent any incidents of this kind," Mucha said.
