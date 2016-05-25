May 25 Players to watch at the European Championship in France, which kicks off on June 10:

Group A

Albania - Elseid Hysaj

Elseid Hysaj has played in Italy since the age of 14 after his father, a migrant bricklayer, introduced him to a soccer scout. Hard work and talent ensured he rose to become a solid full back, comfortable on both sides, for Serie A side Napoli and for Albania.

France - Kingsley Coman

The 19-year-old Kingsley Coman, who joined Bayern Munich on loan from Juventus this season, is developing into an impressive all-round forward, with excellent dribbling skills and jaw-dropping speed. He impressed when he scored as a second-half substitute in a 4-2 win against Russia in March.

Romania - Nicolae Stanciu

A stunning long-range goal by Nicolae Stanciu on his senior international debut against Lithuania in March suggested a promising future and Steaua Bucharest's 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who boasts exceptional passing and dribbling skills, already looks the standout player in Anghel Iordanescu's squad.

Switzerland - Breel Embolo

Breel Embolo, 19, is a powerful and technically-gifted centre-forward who plays for FC Basel. Born in Cameroon, he had to take time off from school to play against Liverpool in the Champions League when they met two seasons ago.

Group B

Russia - Alexander Golovin

Alexander Golovin won his first cap at 19 after a handful of games for CSKA Moscow and responded to former manager Fabio Capello's faith by becoming the first Russian ever to score in his first two internationals. One year on, the midfielder is a regular at CSKA and could shine in France.

England - Dele Alli

The Tottenham Hotspur youngster, who was 20 in April, took the Premier League by storm in his first season, scoring 10 goals and registering nine assists. Aggressive in the tackle, skilful and hard-working, Alli has all the attributes of the complete modern-day central midfielder. Scored some eye-catching goals this season, including a piledriver for England against France at Wembley.

Slovakia - Robert Mak

Mak is the leading scorer for PAOK in Greece, with 19 goals in 42 matches. The 25-year-old midfielder, a former Manchester City academy player, will be counted on to reinforce Slovakia's attack next month and could shine as a strong complement to Adam Nemec and Marek Hamsik in front of the net.

Attacking midfielder Ondrej Duda could also garner more attention if he wins a spot on the squad. The speedy 21-year-old Legia Warsaw player has reportedly been courted by a number of English clubs, including Arsenal.

Wales - Sam Vokes

The experienced striker, 26, was a key figure in Burnley's promotion back to the Premier League this season, scoring 15 goals as they won the Championship title. While Gareth Bale is Wales's talisman, Vokes is the perfect foil for the Real Madrid man and will be hungry to shine on the international stage after his first season in the Premier League in 2014-15 was ruined by injury.

Group C

Poland - Grzegorz Krychowiak

Grzegorz Krychowiak is known as "Mr Perfect" for his impeccable attire and white-toothed smile. As a 16-year-old he left Poland for Girondins Bordeaux, where he acquired a French accent. He also has a French girlfriend, the model Celia Jaunat.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder makes sure the donkey work gets done but still managed to score in Sevilla's Europa League triumph over Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk last year.

Germany - Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich has enjoyed a meteoric rise in his first season at Bayern Munich, earning repeated praise from coach Pep Guardiola, who predicted a bright future for the 21-year-old midfielder.

A surprise addition along with two other uncapped youngsters -- Julian Brandt and Julian Weigl -- to Joachim Loew's squad, the versatile Kimmich has gathered considerable experience this season with his first Bundesliga title and a run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Ukraine - Yevhen Konoplyanka

Sevilla winger Yevhen Konoplyanka has already proved his talent at the top level after eight years with Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk and, on his day, his pace and dribbling can get the better of any defence. The 26-year-old's polished technique and long-range shooting make him one to watch in France.

Northern Ireland - Paddy McNair

Paddy McNair broke into the Manchester United line-up in Louis van Gaal's first season at Old Trafford as a defender but, while the 21-year-old has slipped down the pecking order over the last 12 months for his club he has established himself as a reliable option for Michael O'Neill as a defensive midfielder. Tall and commanding, McNair reads the game well and will push for a place in the starting line-up for Northern Ireland in their first-ever appearance at the European Championship.

Group D

Spain - Aritz Aduriz

Aritz Aduriz has defied age by producing the best form of his career at 35. The powerful Athletic Bilbao striker has scored 36 goals in all competitions this season and justified his recall to the squad after a six-year absence in March by netting in a 1-1 draw with Italy.

Croatia - Marcelo Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic has impressed for Inter Milan this season, adding a potency in front of goal to his traditional midfield energy. The 23-year-old is now a regular starter for both club and country and will never be far from the action in France.

Turkey - Hakan Calhanoglu

The 22-year old attacking midfielder has gone from strength to strength since bursting on to the big stage in 2013. A single season at Hamburg, in which he bagged 11 goals and five assists in 28 league games, secured a quick move to Bayer Leverkusen where he instantly became a key player.

Czech Republic - Borek Dockal

The Czech league's player of the year will be under pressure to maintain his scoring touch after netting a team-leading four goals in the country's surprise rise to the top of their qualifying group. With the fitness of midfield veteran Tomas Rosicky always a question, Dockal could again emerge as the key to the Czech attack. The 27-year-old Sparta Prague midfielder will be making his first Euro appearance after debuting with the national team just after the last championship.

Group E

Sweden - Emil Forsberg

At 24, Emil Forsberg is an old-fashioned winger full of pace and trickery whose two Swedish titles with Malmo and subsequent performances in the UEFA Champions League got him a move to Red Bull Leipzig in Germany's second tier.

Italy - Lorenzo Insigne

Nicknamed the "Italian Messi" by team mates, the diminutive, skilful and pacy winger has had a fine season for Napoli, scoring 13 goals. The 24-year-old netted his second strike in eight games for Italy in the 1-1 draw with Spain in a friendly in March, suggesting a promising tournament in France.

Ireland - Robbie Brady

Schooled as a winger at Manchester United, Norwich City's Brady can also play left back, but the 24-year-old's real strengths are his ability to get forward coupled with his pinpoint deliveries, especially from dead balls.

Belgium - Michy Batshauyi

Eligible to play for the Democratic Republic of Congo through his parents, Batshauyi opted for his native Belgium and scored on his international debut in March 2015. The 22-year-old Olympique de Marseille striker has scored 17 goals in Ligue 1 this season and could have an important impact role at the European Championship.

Group F

Iceland - Arnor Ingvi Traustason

IFK Norrkoping's energetic midfielder could prove to be Iceland's surprise package at Euro 2016. The skilful 23-year-old has already won the Swedish title and scored three goals in his six international appearances.

Hungary - Daniel Bode

Ferencvaros's strapping central striker Daniel Bode is probably the most popular player in Hungary at the moment. The 29-year-old is strong, industrious and has an eye for the goal; his unsophisticated approach may surprise unwary opponents.

Austria - Valentino Lazaro

Valentino Lazaro, the son of an Angolan father and Greek mother, is an attacking midfielder who became the youngest player to appear in the Austrian Bundesliga when he made his debut at the age of 16 years and 224 days. Now 20, he plays with a confident swagger, although national coach Marcel Koller is exasperated by his frequently changing haircuts.

Portugal - Renato Sanches

A strong, skilful midfielder, Renato Sanches, 18, made his professional debut for Benfica only in October and has quickly become recognised as one of the top players in the country, earning a move to Bayern Munich.