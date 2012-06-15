By Alexandra Hudson
| WARSAW, June 15
WARSAW, June 15 The 55-minute storm delay in
Friday's Euro 2012 Group D match between Ukraine and France
brought back memories of the West Germany v Poland match at the
1974 World Cup when a downpour was said to have had a major
impact on the result.
The start of the second group phase match in Franfurt to
decide who would progress to the final was delayed by 30 minutes
after the heavens opened in the afternoon and the stadium was
subjected to a torrential 40-minute downpour.
Fire fighters pumped water from the pitch and volunteers
pushed steel rollers to try to clear the water and with
postponement not an option due to the tight tournament schedule
the referee decided that the game could go ahead.
The match, known in Germany as the "Frankfurt water fight"
and in Poland as the "match on the water", ended in a 1-0 win
for the Germans, clinched with a 76th-minute goal by striker
Gerd Mueller.
The Poles were the more gifted team technically but the
water-logged conditions made it difficult for them to play their
usual game.
West Germany captain Franz Beckenbauer is said to have
remarked that under normal conditions his team would not have
had a chance of victory.
The Germans went on to win the World Cup, beating the
Netherlands in the final.
Torrential downpours also struck a Euro 2008 match dubbed
the "Bath of Basel" when Turkey beat Switzerland 2-1, though
there were no delays in play.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, editing by Ed Osmond)