KIEV May 28 Ukraine is planning to fire rockets
to break up rain clouds if bad weather threatens to upset soccer
matches during next month's Euro 2012 tournament, a government
official said on Monday.
"Our (missile) batteries are being prepared for dispersing
rain clouds," the official, who declined to be named, told
Reuters.
Weather forecasters predicted there would be dry, warm
weather for at least the first two European Championship games
to be played in Ukraine.
"We expect there will be no rain in Ukraine on June 9. The
temperature is likely to be between 20 and 24 Celsius degrees
(68 to 75 Fahrenheit)," Anatoly Prokopenko, deputy head of
Ukraine's State Weather Forecast Centre, told Reuters.
Ukraine is co-hosting the tournament with Poland from June
8-July 1.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk,; writing by Richard Balmforth,
editing by Mark Meadows)