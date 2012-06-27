Soccer-AS Monaco bids for majority stake in Belgian club
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 French League 1 side AS Monaco has made a bid for Belgian second division club Cercle Bruges, which it hopes can help in the development of younger players.
DONETSK, June 27 Holders Spain will be given their sternest Euro 2012 test yet against Iberian rivals Portugal and their in-form forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the first semi-final later on Wednesday.
All eyes will be on Spain coach Vincente del Bosque to see if he continues his policy of not starting with a striker.
The scampering Ronaldo is set to be marked by Real Madrid team mate Alvaro Arbeloa in Donetsk.
Germany and Italy will meanwhile be continuing their preparations for Thursday's second semi-final in Warsaw.
The final is in Kiev on Sunday. (Editing by Mark Meadows)
MADRID, Feb 15 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane warned that it was still all to play for in their Champions League last-16 clash against Napoli after the holders strolled to a 3-1 win in the first leg on Wednesday.
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead