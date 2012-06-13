WARSAW, June 13 Long-standing rivals Germany and Netherlands meet in Euro 2012 Group B on Wednesday (1845 GMT) after two days in which co-hosts Poland and Ukraine took centre stage on and off the pitch.

Germany coach Joachim Loew said the fractious encounters of the past have been replaced by a rivalry based on respect though with so much at stake it will not be for the faint-hearted.

Netherlands slumped to a 1-0 defeat by Denmark in their opener and if they fall again it could seal their exit while Germany top the group after their 1-0 victory over Portugal.

Denmark and Portugal kick off the day's action in Lviv (1600) where all eyes will again be on Cristiano Ronaldo who often struggles to produce his league form for the Portuguese.

The pre-match talk has centred on how Denmark can keep the dangerous forward quiet like they did in qualifying when Michael Silberhauser marked Ronaldo out of the game and the Danes won 2-1. He could well be given the same task again.

The Polish police will be relieved to get a quieter day after running battles with fans marred the build-up to the 1-1 draw with Russia on Tuesday while co-hosts Ukraine continue to bask in the glory of their victory over Sweden on Monday.