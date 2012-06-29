By Mike Collett
| KIEV, June 29
KIEV, June 29 West Germany of the cold-war
1970s, with long-haired Gerd Mueller, lank-haired Gunter Netzer
and afro-haired Paul Breitner, won almost everything under the
command of "Der Kaizer", Franz Beckenbauer.
Although they were not unbeatable, they were the dominant
force in world soccer from 1972 until the early 1980s and the
legacy they left was carried far beyond that time when
Beckenbauer, who by then was coach, led them to their third
World Cup triumph in Italy in 1990.
If the current Spain side, who this week equalled West
Germany's European record of reaching three successive major
finals, want to be counted as their durable equals or betters,
they have a considerable way to go.
Spain, who face Germany's conquerors Italy in Sunday's Euro
2012 final here, are attempting to become the first national
team to win three successive major titles following their
triumphs in Euro 2008 and the World Cup in South Africa two
years ago.
West Germany did not manage quite that. After winning the
1972 European title and the 1974 World Cup, they lost the 1976
European final on penalties to Czechoslovakia when Antonin
Panenka's famous chipped penalty sealed their fate.
Their record in those years was daunting. As well as winning
the 1972 European title and 1974 World Cup they also won the
1980 European title.
Running almost in tandem with the national team's successes
were those of Bayern Munich, captained by Beckenbauer and
featuring half the national side and champions of Europe in
1974, 1975 and 1976.
Breitner, whose afro hairstyle of the 1970s was as
distinctive a motif for both Bayern and the national team as
anything else, played for West Germany from 1971 until the 1982
World Cup final when he scored their goal in the 3-1 defeat to
Italy.
He recalls coming into the team which was full of his Bayern
club mates, and the ethos of the side, fashioned by coach Helmut
Schoen, was very much that of a club team.
"Back then we did not have the depth in the squad that
Germany have now. Then it was a core of a maximum of 13, 14 or
15 players.
"It was the same as the Bayern years as well where there was
a small group of outstanding players. Today there are 23 players
and you can change the team around without compromising quality.
That is a dream," he told reporters in the build-up to these
finals.
NETZER'S MATCH
The first real indication that something special was
developing came, of all places, at Wembley Stadium in April
1972, nearly six years after the Germans had lost the World Cup
final there to England.
Back then the European Championship finals were staged as a
four-team event in one country, and England and Germany were
meeting in a quarter-final first leg for the right to reach the
finals in Brussels.
The Germans, in their change colours of green and white,
destroyed England, or more pointedly Netzer, destroyed them,
dominating the midfield in the performance of his life as
Germany won 3-1 with goals from Uli Hoeness, Netzer and Mueller.
A few weeks later Netzer played another starring role as
they beat the Soviet Union 3-0 to become European champions for
the first time with Mueller scoring twice in the final.
As hosts, West Germany were automatically qualified for the
1974 World Cup -- famously losing the only match they ever
played against East Germany 1-0 in the group stage -- before
beating Johan Cruyff's Netherlands 2-1 in the final with another
Mueller double.
With Bayern winning the first of their three successive
European Cups the same year, these were heady times for German
football, which is why the defeat to the Czechs in 1976 came as
such a shock.
But they bounced back four years later in their third
successive European Championship final when the powerfully-built
Horst Hrubesch took a leaf out of Mueller's book and scored both
goals in the final that ended in a 2-1 win over Belgium in Rome.
Naturally, the make-up of the team evolved as the seventies
turned into the eighties, but they remained as hard to beat as
ever.
With the outstanding Karl-Heinz Rummenigge now their
inspirational leader, they fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3
with France in the 1982 World Cup semi-final in Seville before
beating them in the first World Cup penalty shootout to reach
the final.
Their nemesis, Italy, lay in wait and beat them 3-1 and
although they failed at Euro 84, they were back in the World Cup
final two years later, where Diego Maradona led Argentina to a
3-2 victory in the final - but not before Germany had fought
back from 2-0 down.
Beckenbauer led them to one last hurrah, coaching the side
to victory against Argentina in the 1990 World Cup final, but
has no doubt Germany's great days can return as he told Reuters
before this tournament began.
"We had a very special group of players back then, but I
also feel we have a very special group now. We achieved so much,
and of course could have done better. Today's generation has
something to live up to. They are still young and their time can
still come."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)