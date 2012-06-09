WROCLAW, June 9 Four stewards needed hospital
treatment after being attacked by Russian fans at Wroclaw
stadium after the Russia-Czech Republic Euro 2012 clash on
Friday, the head of the Polish company in charge of coordinating
the tournament said.
"After the Russia Czech Republic match a fight broke out. A
large number of fans in Russia T-shirts attacked security guards
then ran away. Four guards were hospitalised but soon released
after receiving first aid," Marcin Herra told TVP INFO (Polish
State Television) on Saturday.
"Such things can occur over the next 22 days. If it gets
hot, drinks will be consumed and such things can happen. It's a
normal situation."
A police spokesman also reported a fight in a Wroclaw
restaurant on Friday night between four drunken Russians. One of
them suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for first aid.
Russia beat the Czech Republic 4-1 on Friday in the second
match of Euro 2012.
Russian and Ukrainian soccer fans scuffled briefly in the
streets of Lviv in Ukraine in the early hours of Saturday.
(Reporting by Rob Strybel; writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing
by Justin Palmer)