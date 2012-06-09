(Adds UEFA statement)

WROCLAW, June 9 Four stewards needed hospital treatment after being attacked by Russian fans at Wroclaw stadium after the Russia-Czech Republic Euro 2012 clash on Friday, the head of the Polish company in charge of coordinating the tournament said.

"After the Russia Czech Republic match a fight broke out. A large number of fans in Russia T-shirts attacked security guards then ran away. Four guards were hospitalised but soon released after receiving first aid," Marcin Herra told TVP INFO (Polish State Television) on Saturday.

"Such things can occur over the next 22 days. If it gets hot, drinks will be consumed and such things can happen. It's a normal situation."

UEFA said in a statement on Saturday it was "a brief and isolated incident involving a small group of around 30 fans who attacked a handful of stewards."

"The situation was quickly and efficiently brought under control."

What sparked the fight was not yet known, but authorities are studying images and security reports, UEFA said.

A police spokesman also reported a fight in a Wroclaw restaurant on Friday night between four drunken Russians. One of them suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for first aid.

Russia beat the Czech Republic 4-1 on Friday in the second match of Euro 2012.

Russian and Ukrainian soccer fans scuffled briefly in the streets of Lviv in Ukraine in the early hours of Saturday. (Reporting by Rob Strybel; writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Justin Palmer)