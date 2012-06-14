WROCLAW, Poland, June 14 Poland may be Euro 2012 hosts but that has not stopped worries surfacing that Saturday's Group A showdown in the southern city of Wroclaw could be as much of a home game for the Czech Republic.

Less than an hour's drive from the Czech border, over the centuries Wroclaw has been part of Bohemia, Austria, Prussia and Germany but it has been Polish since 1945 as a result of border changes after World War II.

The city has hosted all of the Czech group games at the tournament, with Wroclaw's redeveloped 40,000 seater municipal stadium a sea of red for their 2-1 win over Greece on Tuesday.

Each of the city's three main fanzones have been taken over by the visiting army of fans, who have packed into the bars and restaurants in Wroclaw's sprawling old town square.

"We know that 7-10,000 Czechs have tickets for Saturday's game," said Wroclaw police spokesman Pawel Petrykowski.

"We expect that at least the same number again will come to the fan zones, but it may well prove to be more and we have made plans for that."

The city is almost doubling the capacity of its city centre fan zones to about 70,000, installing a series of new giant screens after locals and visiting Czechs' filled the areas to the seams on the tournament's opening weekend.

Barbora Jindrova, who works at the UEFA-sponsored mobile Czech fan embassy, said she has heard estimates that tens of thousands of Czechs might flood into the city for the game.

"People will definitely come at the last minute," she said.

OUR HOUSE

The Czechs' takeover of Wroclaw has even prompted some calls in Poland for the game to be moved to Warsaw.

But the Polish organising body for the tournament says the pattern of sales of the open allocation of tickets for games suggests about 70 percent of fans in the stadium on Saturday should be Polish.

"For sure the Czechs may feel better playing their third game there. But it is our stadium, our fans," Polish midfielder Rafal Murawski said on Thursday.

Police have almost 4,000 officers on standby but say there is no sign that there will be the sort of violent clashes amongst the fans that marred Tuesday's politically-charged match between Poland and Russia.

Locals in Wroclaw have tended to support their central European neighbours in the games against Russia and Greece and the ease with which Poles and Czechs can communicate has made for a convivial atmosphere in the city centre.

"The Czechs have been super so far. They have had a great time and so have we," city official Julia Bach said. "It has all gone very well and we are just excited that this game is so important."

For each match Czechs have been able to travel on special fan trains departing from Prague and Brno that deposit supporters in the centre of town and then transport them back home.

But given the game is on a Saturday, many others may make last-minute decisions to come for a game the Poles must win and the Czechs at least draw to advance to the quarter-finals. (Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Ken Ferris)