By Brian Homewood
| BUCHAREST
BUCHAREST May 9 Diego Simeone, unshaven and
dressed all in black, cuts a menacing figure on the touchline
and his Atletico Madrid team are a reflection of a man who as a
player mixed his ruthless streak with guile and skill.
Athletic Bilbao's Marcelo Biesla, in a baggy track suit,
wearing glasses with strings attached, is a deep-thinking,
philosophical coach who believes the only way to win is to take
the game to the opposition whatever the circumstances.
On Wednesday, Simeone's more rugged style came up trumps
against his idealistic fellow Argentine and former mentor when
Atletico trounced Bilbao 3-0 in the Europa League final.
Bielsa has been lauded for the way he has transformed the
previously physical Bilbao into one of Spain's best passing
teams, despite being limited by the club's Basque-only policy.
The eccentric Bielsa, who coached Simeone for four years
with Argentina, has taken Bilbao to their first European final
in 35 years and led them to the Copa del Rey final, where they
face Barcelona on May 25, in his first season in charge.
Barca coach Pep Guardiola is among the admirers of Bielsa's
style which dictates that his team play a high-tempo passing
game and pressure the opposition in their own half.
However, that adventurous approach can also leave his sides
badly exposed as Chile fans found out during three heavy losses
to Brazil and a 3-0 home defeat by Paraguay under Bielsa's
leadership, all in competitive internationals.
The early signs on Wednesday at the National Arena were
ominous as Atletico went straight for the jugular and Bilbao
gave away possession three times at the back.
After scoring in the seventh minute, the game was exactly
how Atletico wanted it as they disrupted Bilbao's usually
flowing game with niggly fouls in midfield, while remaining a
potent threat in attack.
Bielsa said he may have played into Simeone's hands.
"We wanted to play a certain way but we didn't create the
ideal scenario for this, our opponents managed to turn the
scenario into one which suited the way in which they aspired to
play," he said.
"I feel fundamentally responsible for the distance there was
between what we are capable of producing and wheat we actually
produced."
DOWNWARD SPIRAL
Simeone boosted his own coaching career which began with a
flourish in his native Argentina but then appeared to be
spiralling downwards after a couple of significant failures.
In only his first year as a coach, the former Argentine
midfielder, often described as playing with a knife between his
teeth, led Estudiantes to their first Argentine championship
title in 35 years, making him an instant hit.
He then moved to River Plate and another title followed one
year later.
But it all went sour in the following championship as a run
of 11 games without a win left River bottom of the table and an
angry Simeone, who broke his hand when he smashed it on the
substitutes bench in frustration in one game, left the club.
He then took on a huge task as he moved to debt-ridden San
Lorenzo, stayed for a year and left amid fan protests following
another poor run.
At that moment, he was in danger of joining the journeyman
coaches who flit from club to club. But a spell in Italy with
Catania, who he saved from relegation, raised his stock.
In December, he took over at Atletico, a club with which he
has a strong identity after winning a Liga and Copa del Rey
double in 1996.
"It's always marvellous to win as a player, you enjoy it
more (when) you are on the pitch. You can shout and run and do
the lap of honour. As a coach I have to be more restrained and
watch from the sidelines.
"I'm really happy to give the Atletico fans another trophy,
this time as a coach," he said, managing a rare smile.
"I am a young coach, this is without doubt a very powerful
situation for me, thanks to the affection the fans have for me,"
he added having restored his managerial reputation.
