BERNE Aug 10 Cypriot club Anorthosis are facing
disciplinary action after Thursday's Europa League qualifying
match at home to Georgia's Dila Gori was abandoned because of
crowd trouble, UEFA said on Friday.
"The UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between
Anorthosis and Dila Gori was abandoned yesterday night due to
crowd disturbances (with Dila Gori leading 3-1 on aggregate),"
European soccer's governing body told Reuters in a statement.
"UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings and is now also
waiting to receive reports from the match officials."
However, UEFA said both teams would still be part of the
playoff round draw taking place later on Friday.
The visitors had just taken a 3-0 lead in the third
qualifying round second-leg tie at the Antonis Papadopoulos
stadium in Larnaca when play was abandoned in the 82nd minute.
The Cyprus Mail said on its website that Anorthosis fans
invaded the pitch and pelted police with stones.
