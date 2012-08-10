BERNE Aug 10 Cypriot club Anorthosis are facing disciplinary action after Thursday's Europa League qualifying match at home to Georgia's Dila Gori was abandoned because of crowd trouble, UEFA said on Friday.

"The UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between Anorthosis and Dila Gori was abandoned yesterday night due to crowd disturbances (with Dila Gori leading 3-1 on aggregate)," European soccer's governing body told Reuters in a statement.

"UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings and is now also waiting to receive reports from the match officials."

However, UEFA said both teams would still be part of the playoff round draw taking place later on Friday.

The visitors had just taken a 3-0 lead in the third qualifying round second-leg tie at the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium in Larnaca when play was abandoned in the 82nd minute.

The Cyprus Mail said on its website that Anorthosis fans invaded the pitch and pelted police with stones. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien)