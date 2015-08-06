AMSTERDAM Aug 6 Police detained at least 60 soccer supporters in the city of Arnhem on Thursday after violence broke out ahead of a Europa League qualifying game between Vitesse and Southampton, news agency ANP reported.

One police officer was injured during clashes with rioters, who brawled and threw chairs in the town's main square. Police on horseback charged the crowd to break up fighting rival supporters, ANP said.

It was unclear if any supporters were injured. Most of those detained were fans of the Dutch side, it said. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by Toby Davis)