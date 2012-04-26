* Llorente's late goal finishes off brave Sporting

BILBAO, Spain, April 26 Athletic Bilbao's Fernando Llorente struck a late goal to secure a 3-1 win over Sporting on Thursday that put his side into next month's Europa League final after a thriller at San Mames.

Bilbao won 4-3 on aggregate with towering striker Llorente the hero, creating their first two goals and volleying home the crucial strike in the 88th minute that moved the Basque club within touching distance of a first continental trophy.

Sporting had fought back to win last week's first leg 2-1 in Lisbon but Bilbao soon grabbed the early goal they needed.

Markel Susaeta put the home side ahead on the night in the 17th minute, Ricky van Wolfswinkel levelled for Sporting in the 44th before Ibai Gomez put Bilbao back in front.

With extra time looming, Llorente, nicknamed the Lion King, nipped in front of his marker and diverted a Gomez centre in off the post to send the home fans into raptures.

Bilbao will now face La Liga rivals and 2010 winners Atletico Madrid in Bucharest on May 9 after Diego Simeone's side completed a 5-2 aggregate win over Valencia.

Athletic were the only side in the last four never to have won a European trophy, their only previous final coming in 1977 when they lost the UEFA Cup final to Juventus.

Their opening goal came when Llorente cleverly chested a cross into the path of Susaeta who volleyed past Rui Patricio from close range.

Both sides drove forward at every opportunity and both had chances before Sporting pulled level on the night when the ball fell to Dutch striker van Wolfswinkel on the edge of the penalty area and he fired low into the corner.

Sporting's aggregate lead lasted two minutes before Llorente got his second assist when he set Gomez clear to finish with a shot into the far corner in first half added time.

The second period followed a similar pattern to the first, Bilbao's Javi Martinez heading against a post from a corner and Emiliano Insua also striking the frame of the goal with a powerful deflected low drive for Sporting.

But with extra time looming, Llorente pounced to score the crucial goal that delighted the ecstatic home fans. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ken Ferris and Ed Osmond)