BILBAO, Spain, April 26 Athletic Bilbao moved
within touching distance of a first continental trophy when they
beat Sporting 3-1 on Thursday to go through to next month's
Europa League final 4-3 on aggregate.
Towering striker Fernando Llorente was the hero for the
Basque club in the semi-final second leg at the San Mames,
creating their first two goals and volleying in the crucial
strike in the 88th minute.
After Sporting fought back to win last week's first leg in
Lisbon 2-1, Markel Susaeta put the home side ahead in the 17th
minute, Ricky van Wolfswinkel levelled for the Portuguese in the
44th and Ibai Gomez made it 2-1 in first-half added time.
Bilbao will play La Liga rivals and 2010 winners Atletico
Madrid in the final in Bucharest on May 9 after Diego Simeone's
side completed a 5-2 aggregate victory over Valencia.
(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ed Osmond)