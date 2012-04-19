* Colombian striker shines in 4-2 first-leg victory
* Valencia snatch late goal to keep hopes alive
(Adds details, quotes)
MADRID, April 19 Atletico Madrid have one foot
in the final of the Europa League after a Radamel Falcao double
fired the 2010 winners to a 4-2 semi-final first leg win at home
to La Liga rivals Valencia on Thursday.
The pacy Colombia striker known as 'The Tiger' nodded
Atletico ahead in the 18th minute at a festive Calderon before
Jonas levelled for the visitors moments before halftime.
Goals from defender Miranda, forward Adrian and a second
from Falcao made it 4-1 before Ricardo Costa netted in the
fourth minute of added time to keep Valencia's hopes alive for
the return at the Mestalla in a week's time.
"The important thing is that we won convincingly," Falcao
said in an interview with Spanish television.
"The victory is ours as well as the advantage in the tie so
we have done a very good job."
If Uruguayan Diego Forlan was the driving force behind
Atletico's 2010 Europa League triumph, the mantle has now passed
to Falcao, who scored in both legs of the quarter-final victory
over Hanover 96 and has netted 22 of Atletico's 44 goals in La
Liga this season.
He has 10 in the latest edition of Europe's second-tier club
competition, level at the top of the scoring chart with Schalke
04 striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, although he is still some way
short of the record of 17 he set last season during Porto's
triumphant campaign.
PENALTY CLAIM
Valencia were looking to avenge their controversial
elimination at the hands of Atletico at the quarter-final stage
two years ago, when they had a clear penalty claim turned down
and went out on away goals.
They struggled to contain a fired-up home side in the early
stages before midfielder Arda Turan created the opening goal
when he got the better of Adil Rami on the byline and his cross
was deflected to Falcao who nodded past Diego Alves.
Rami made amends for his error in first-half added time when
he leaped above the Atletico defence at a corner and nodded the
ball on for Jonas to prod home at the far post.
Miranda stole in behind the Valencia defence to head in
Diego's free kick four minutes after the break and Adrian sped
past his marker and shot back across Alves into the corner for
Atletico's third five minutes later.
Falcao then struck the goal of the night 12 minutes from
time when he cut in from the right past two defenders and lashed
the ball high into the net off the underside of the bar,
prompting wild celebrations from coach Diego Simeone.
But in almost the last action of the match, Costa sent a
powerful header past Atletico goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from
Tino Costa's outswinging corner to give Valencia hope of turning
the tie around.
"That goal gives us a chance to mount a comeback," Valencia
striker Roberto Soldado told Spanish TV.
"We weren't very good in attack or defence tonight," he
added. "For a Europa League semi-final you have to be at 100
percent and we did not manage it."
The winners of the tie will play La Liga rivals Athletic
Bilbao or Portuguese side Sporting in next month's final in
Bucharest. Sporting beat Bilbao 2-1 in Lisbon on Thursday.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)