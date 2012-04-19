MADRID, April 19 Atletico Madrid put one foot in the final of the Europa League after a Radamel Falcao double lifted the 2010 winners to a 4-2 semi-final first leg win at home to La Liga rivals Valencia on Thursday.

The Colombia striker nodded Atletico ahead in the 18th minute at a festive Calderon before Jonas levelled moments before the break.

Second-half goals from defender Miranda, forward Adrian and a stunning second from Falcao made it 4-1 before Ricardo Costa snatched a second for the visitors in the fourth minute of added time to keep Valencia's hopes alive for next week's return at their Mestalla stadium.

Known as 'The Tiger', Falcao took his tally in this season's edition of Europe's second-tier club competition to 10 goals, level with Schalke 04 striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, although the Colombian is still some way short of the record of 17 he set last season during Porto's triumphant campaign.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)