MADRID, April 19 Atletico Madrid put one foot in
the final of the Europa League after a Radamel Falcao double
lifted the 2010 winners to a 4-2 semi-final first leg win at
home to La Liga rivals Valencia on Thursday.
The Colombia striker nodded Atletico ahead in the 18th
minute at a festive Calderon before Jonas levelled moments
before the break.
Second-half goals from defender Miranda, forward Adrian and
a stunning second from Falcao made it 4-1 before Ricardo Costa
snatched a second for the visitors in the fourth minute of added
time to keep Valencia's hopes alive for next week's return at
their Mestalla stadium.
Known as 'The Tiger', Falcao took his tally in this season's
edition of Europe's second-tier club competition to 10 goals,
level with Schalke 04 striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, although the
Colombian is still some way short of the record of 17 he set
last season during Porto's triumphant campaign.
