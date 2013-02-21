MOSCOW Feb 21 Atletico Madrid's bid for a second successive Europa League crown ended in freezing Moscow on Thursday when they could only manage a 1-0 win against Rubin Kazan in their last-32 second-leg match and went out 2-1 on aggregate.

Adrian was the main creative spark for Atletico on the artificial pitch at the Luzhniki Stadium and it was his storming run into the penalty area that set up fellow forward Radamel Falcao to score in the 84th minute.

Atletico pressed for the goal that would have take the game to extra time but Rubin held firm despite losing captain Cesar Navas to a straight red card for a wild lunge on Falcao a minute from time.

The Russian side will meet Atletico's La Liga rivals Levante or Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus in the last 16. Levante hold a 3-0 advantage from the first leg in Valencia. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)