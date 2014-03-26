BERNE, March 26 FC Basel have been ordered to play their next European home game behind closed doors after their fans caused last week's match away to Salzburg to be interrupted for 12 minutes.

The visiting Basel fans threw plastic water bottles and cigarette lighters at a Salzburg player as he went to take a corner in front of their part of the stadium during the Swiss side's 2-1 win.

The referee led the teams off the field and brought them back when the situation calmed down.

The decision means that Basel must face Valencia at home in their quarter-final behind closed doors.

UEFA's disciplinary panel ordered that Basel would have to play a second match behind closed doors if there was a similar incident during a probationary period of two years.

"Basel were facing charges for the setting-off and throwing of objects," UEFA said in a statement. The club was also fined 107,000 euros ($147,500).

($1 = 0.7254 Euros)

