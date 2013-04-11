April 11 FC Basel 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 - Europa
League quarter-final second leg result after extra time
FC Basel win 4-1 on penalties, aggregate score 4-4
(Halftime 1-1, 90 minutes 2-2)
At St Jakob Park, Basel
Scorers:
FC Basel - Mohamed Salah 27, Aleksander Dragovic 49
Tottenham Hotspur - Clint Dempsey 23, 82
Red card: Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur 90)
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 36,500
FC Basel: 1-Yann Sommer; 4-Philipp Degen, 16-Fabian Schaer,
6-Aleksander Dragovic, 3-Park Joo Ho; 33-Mohamed Elneny,
20-Fabian Frei, 8-Serey Die (21-Marcelo Diaz 59); 22-Mohamed
Salah (11-Alexander Frei 111), 14-Valentin Stocker (27-Markus
Steinhoefer 70); 9-Marco Streller
Tottenham Hotspur: 24-Brad Friedel; 28-Kyle Walker,
20-Michael Dawson, 5-Jan Vertonghen, 16-Kyle Naughton (32-Benoit
Assou-Ekotto 79); 19-Mousa Dembele (46-Thomas Carroll 59),
8-Scott Parker (6-Tom Huddlestone 78); 14-Lewis Holtby, 2-Clint
Dempsey, 22-Gylfi Sigurdsson; 10-Emmanuel Adebayor
Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal)
(Compiled by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)