LISBON, April 4 Goals from Rodrigo, Lima and Oscar Cardozo cancelled out Papiss Cisse's opener to hand Benfica a 3-1 comeback win over Newcastle United at the Luz stadium on Thursday and put the twice European champions in command of their Europa League quarter-final.

Benfica extended their Europa League winning streak to five having been behind to Cisse's 12th minute opener and will take a precious advantage to the second leg at St. James' Park next week.

Newcastle put the home side under pressure early on and took the lead when Cisse connected with a pinpoint cross from French midfielder Moussa Sissoko from close range.

Cisse was a constant threat to the Portuguese Premier League leaders, who had goalkeeper Artur to thank for a smart stop when he diverted the ball against the post from a shot by the Senegalese striker.

Instead it was Benfica who levelled through Rodrigo with just over half of the first 45 minutes gone, when the Spanish striker outpaced Newcastle's defence to pounce on a thumping shot from Oscar Cardozo that Newcastle keeper Tim Krul failed to hold.

Cisse should have put the visitors back in front when he found himself through on goal right after half time but his clever chip hit the post.

Benfica ruthlessly made the most of the visitors' mistakes in the second half when substitute Lima latched onto an underhit backpass from Davide Santon then dribbled around Krul and slid the ball home from a tight angle after 65 minutes.

The hosts dealt another blow to Newcastle six minutes later when Cardozo, ordered to retake his first penalty attempt, nervelessly converted from the spot after defender Steven Taylor handballed in the box. (Edited by Tom Pilcher)