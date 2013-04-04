UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
LISBON, April 4 Benfica 3 Newcastle United 1 - Europa League quarter-final, first leg result
At the Luz stadium
Scorers:
Benfica: Rodrigo 25, Lima 65, Oscar Cardozo 71 penalty
Newcastle: Papiss Cisse 12
Halftime: 1-1
Teams:
Benfica: 1-Artur; 34-Andre Almeida, 4-Luisao, 24-Ezequiel Garay, 25-Melgarejo; 15-Ola John, 21-Nemanja Matic, 89-Andre Gomes (35-Enzo Perez 61), 20-Nicolas Gaitan; 7-Oscar Cardozo (14-Maxi Pereira 77), 19-Rodrigo (11-Lima 61).
Newcastle: 1-Tim Krul; 5-Danny Simpson (15-Dan Gosling 83), 27-Steven Taylor, 13-Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, 3-Davide Santon; 14-James Perch (8-Vurnon Anita 62), 4-Yohan Cabaye, 7-Moussa Sissoko, 22-Sylvain Marveaux (23-Shola Ameobi 81), 18-Jonas Gutierrez; 9-Papiss Cisse.
Referee: Antony Gautier (France) (Compiled by Daniel Alvarenga)
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
March 8 It was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history and one that very few people saw coming, as punters shied away from backing Barcelona to complete an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto