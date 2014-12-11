LONDON Dec 11 Besiktas's Europa League clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur was suspended on Thursday after the floodlights failed early in the match.

Eight minutes after kickoff, the lights went out at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul and Swedish referee Stefan Johannesson took the players off the pitch.

Both Besiktas and Tottenham have already qualified for the last 32 of the competition but Thursday's clash will decide who finishes top of the Group C standings. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tom Hayward)