Soccer-Silva hoping to rewrite Hull's woeful record at Everton
March 16 Manager Marco Silva wants Hull City to ignore history as they bid to register their first away win against Everton since 1952 when they meet in the Premier League on Saturday.
LONDON Dec 11 Besiktas's Europa League game at home to Tottenham Hotspur was suspended twice on Thursday after the floodlights failed in each half before the Turkish side won 1-0.
The lights went out eight minutes after the match started in Istanbul and Swedish referee Stefan Johannesson took the players off the pitch for 15 minutes before play resumed.
With minutes remaining the lights failed again, plunging the Ataturk Stadium into darkness once more and halting play for more than 10 minutes before the last three minutes were played.
Besiktas and Tottenham had already qualified for the last 32 of the competition but Cenk Tosun's 59th minute goal gave the Turkish side top spot in Group C by one point. (Reporting Tom Hayward; Editing by Ken Ferris)
March 16 Leicester City must cast aside their memorable Champions League triumph against Sevilla and turn their attentions on Saturday's Premier League trip to West Ham United, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Thursday.
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)