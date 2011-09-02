ZURICH, Sept 2 - Celtic were reinstated to the Europa League on Friday after Swiss club Sion, who beat them in the playoffs, were kicked out of the competition after fielding ineligible players, UEFA said.

Celtic were awarded 3-0 wins in each leg of the playoff after the European governing body accepted their protests. The first leg ended 0-0 in Glasgow while Sion won the return 3-1.

The players were signed by Sion in the close season despite FIFA telling the club it was still subject to a transfer ban, although they had been cleared to play in the Swiss League.

Celtic will now face Atletico Madrid, Udinese and Stade Rennes in Group I.

Sion have three days to appeal against the decision.

