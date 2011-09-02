* Celtic to take Swiss team's place
* Switzerland left in delicate situation
By Brian Homewood
Zurich, Sept 2 Celtic were reinstated to the
Europa League on Friday after Swiss club Sion, who beat them in
the playoffs, were kicked out of the competition for fielding
ineligible players, UEFA said.
Celtic were awarded 3-0 wins in each leg of the playoff
after the European governing body accepted their protests.
"We are pleased by this decision, the approach which has
been taken by UEFA and the fact UEFA rules and regulations have
been upheld," Celtic said on their website (www.celticfc.com).
The ruling could place the Swiss FA in a delicate situation
after the players were allowed to be fielded in the Swiss League
following a civil court ruling.
FIFA statutes prohibit any football-related disputes from
being taken to the courts and federations which fail to enforce
this can ultimately be suspended.
Soccer's world governing body has already sent a letter to
the Swiss FA saying it is expected to comply with the statutes.
"The Scottish club questioned the eligibility of a number of
the Sion players who participated in these matches, with the
Swiss side winning 3-1 on aggregate," UEFA said in a statement.
"The Control and Disciplinary Body accepted both protests
and decided to award both ties to Celtic by forfeit (3-0)."
The first leg ended goalless and Sion won the return 3-1.
Celtic, the 1967 European champions, will now visit Atletico
Madrid, who won the Europa League in 2010, on Sept. 15 followed
by matches against Udinese and Stade Rennes in Group I.
Sion president Christian Constantin, meanwhile, told the
website of Le Matin newspaper that he would appeal.
Sion signed six players during the close season despite FIFA
saying the club was still subject to a transfer ban.
Sion were banned from signing players for two transfer
periods, starting from the 2010-11 season, after FIFA found the
club guilty of inducing Egypt goalkeeper Essam Al Hadari to
break his contract with Cairo-based Al Ahli in 2008.
Sion claim they have already served the ban but FIFA says it
runs until the end of this year.
The new signings were initially barred by the Swiss Football
League, however the players took their case to a civil court in
Martigny which ruled in their favour.
The Swiss League then said it had no alternative but to
allow them to play.
It is not clear if Sion were confused about the terms of the
ban or whether their fiery president Constantin was acting in
defiance of FIFA when the signings were made.
Scotland now have a representative in Europe after Rangers
were eliminated in the playoffs of the Champions and then Europa
League along with Hearts, and Celtic initially, from the latter.
(Editin by Mike Collett)