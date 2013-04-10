April 10 Chelsea's second choice left-back Ryan Bertrand, who has deputised for the injured Ashley Cole in recent games, has a virus and will miss the Europa League quarter-final second leg against Rubin Kazan on Thursday.

The European champions travel to Moscow to take on Rubin, hoping their 3-1 first leg advantage will be enough to take them into the semi-finals as they continue their push for trophies this season.

Netherlands youth international Nathan Ake, 18, is set to make his second start for the Londoners in the left-back position, having made his first-team debut in the league against Norwich City in December.

Bertrand was excellent in the first leg, having replaced Cole when the England international limped off injured after 21 minutes of the FA Cup quarter-final replay 1-0 win over Manchester United on April 1.

The holders face Manchester City in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday after their Europa League trip to Russia. (Writing by Tom Pilcher; Editing by John O'Brien)