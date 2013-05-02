LONDON May 2 Chelsea crushed FC Basel 3-1 on Thursday for a 5-2 aggregate semi-final victory to secure their place in the Europa League final against Portugal's Benfica later this month.

The reigning European champions, 2-1 ahead from the first leg in Switzerland last week, lost that advantage when Mohamed Salah scored for the Swiss champions with the last kick of the first half, curling his shot past Chelsea keeper Petr Cech.

But interim coach Rafa Benitez's men came storming back with three goals in nine minutes early in the second half. Fernando Torres, Victor Moses and David Luiz all scored - the curly-haired Brazilian with a stunning 25-metre curling shot that effectively ended Basel's resistance after 59 minutes.

Frank Lampard, needing one goal to equal Bobby Tambling's all-time Chelsea scoring record of 202, almost got it but hit the post with a fine strike in the ninth minute while Fabian Frei of Basel smashed the ball against the bar in the 63rd minute. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Alison Wildey)