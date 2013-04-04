UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
LONDON, April 4 Chelsea 3 Rubin Kazan 1 - Europa League quarter-final, first leg result
At Stamford Bridge
Scorers:
Chelsea: Fernando Torres 16, 70, Victor Moses 32
Rubin Kazan: Bebras Natcho 41 penalty
Halftime: 2-1
Teams:
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 28-Cesar Azpilicueta, 26-John Terry; 4-David Luiz, 34-Ryan Bertrand; 13-Victor Moses (17-Eden Hazard 65), 7-Ramires, 8-Frank Lampard, 30-Yossi Benayoun (21-Marko Marin 82), 10-Juan Mata (11-Oscar 77), 9-Fernando Torres
Rubin Kazan: 1-Sergei Ryzhikov; 19-Vitali Kaleshin, 76-Roman Sharonov, 4-Cesar Navas, 3-Cristian Ansaldi; 2-Oleg Kuzmin (10-Alan Kasaev 82), 6-Pablo Orbaiz, 23-Roman Eremenko, 66-Bebras Natcho, 61-Gokdeniz Karadeniz; 22-Vladimir Dyadyun (99-Jose Rondon 45)
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) (Compiled by William Schomberg)
