UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
Sept 15 Collated Europa League results and standings on Thursday:
Group A
PAOK Salonika (Greece) 0 Tottenham Hotspur (England) 0
Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) 0 Rubin Kazan (Russia) 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rubin Kazan 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 PAOK Salonika 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Shamrock Rovers 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
- -
Group B
FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 1 Vorskla Poltava (Ukraine) 0
Hanover 96 (Germany) 0 Standard Liege (Belgium) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 2 Standard Liege 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Hanover 96 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Vorskla Poltava 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
- -
Group C
Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 0 Rapid Bucharest (Romania) 1
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 1 Legia Warsaw (Poland) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 2 Rapid Bucharest 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 Legia Warsaw 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
- -
Group D
FC Zurich (Switzerland) 0 Sporting (Portugal) 2
Lazio (Italy) 2 Vaslui (Romania) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Vaslui 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 3 Lazio 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 FC Zurich 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
- -
Group E
Besiktas (Turkey) 5 Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 1
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1 Stoke City (England) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 2 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 Dynamo Kiev 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Maccabi Tel Aviv 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
- -
Group F
Paris St Germain (France) 3 Salzburg (Austria) 1
Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 1 Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Athletic Bilbao 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Slovan Bratislava 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 Salzburg 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
- -
Group G
Austria Vienna (Austria) 1 Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) 2
AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 4 Malmo (Sweden) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AZ Alkmaar 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 2 Metalist Kharkiv 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Austria Vienna 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 Malmo 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
- -
Group H
Birmingham City (England) 1 Braga (Portugal) 3
Club Bruges (Belgium) 2 Maribor (Slovenia) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Braga 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Club Bruges 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Birmingham City 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 4 Maribor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
- -
Group I
Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2 Celtic (Scotland) 0
Udinese (Italy) 2 Stade Rennes (France) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Madrid 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Udinese 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Stade Rennes 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 Celtic 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
- -
Group J
Maccabi Haifa (Israel) 1 AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) 0
Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0 Schalke 04 (Germany) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maccabi Haifa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 2 Schalke 04 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Steaua Bucharest 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 AEK Larnaca 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
- -
Group K
Fulham (England) 1 Twente Enschede (Netherlands) 1
Wisla Krakow (Poland) 1 OB Odense (Denmark) 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 OB Odense 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Twente Enschede 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 Fulham 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Wisla Krakow 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
- -
Group L
Anderlecht (Belgium) 4 AEK Athens (Greece) 1
Sturm Graz (Austria) 1 Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anderlecht 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Sturm Graz 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 AEK Athens 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
Next matchday: Sept 29 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports)
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.