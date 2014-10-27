BERNE Oct 27 Slovan Bratislava and Sparta Prague will both face a disciplinary hearing after their Europa League tie last week was interrupted for 40 minutes by crowd trouble, UEFA said on Friday.

The Slovakian champions will face charges of crowd disturbances, setting off fireworks and insufficient organisation of the tie at the Pasienky stadium in Bratislava, European soccer's governing body said.

The Czech champions will face charges of crowd disturbances and setting off and throwing of fireworks and other missiles at a hearing on Thursday.

Police intervened as rivals fans fought each other, causing the Group I match to be stopped just before halftime.

Sparta won 3-0, all their goals coming in the second half.

Metalist Kharkiv and Poland's Legia Warsaw have also been charged following their match in Kiev in the same competition on Wednesday and face a hearing on Nov. 13.

The Ukrainians are accused of racist behaviour and setting off of fireworks and the Polish champions, who won the match 1-0, with crowd disturbances and display of an illicit banner. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)