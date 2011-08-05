(Adds countries)

Aug 5 Europa League playoff draw made on Friday:

Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) v Panathinaikos (Greece)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Vitoria Guimaraes (Portugal)

Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) v Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)

Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) v Sochaux (France)

Besiktas (Turkey) v Alania Vladikavkaz (Russia)

Rosenborg (Norway) v AEK Larnaca (Cyprus)

Vorskla Poltava (Ukraine) v Dinamo Bucharest (Romania)

Bursaspor (Turkey) v Anderlecht (Belgium)

AS Roma (Italy) v Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) Olimpiakos Ethnikos Volos (Greece) v Paris St Germain (France)

Legia Warsaw (Poland) v Spartak Moscow (Russia)

Ekranas (Lithuania) v Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel)

PAOK Salonika (Greece) v Karpaty Lviv (Ukraine)

Trabzonspor (Turkey) v Athletic Bilbao (Spain)

Hearts (Scotland) v Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Maribor (Slovenia) v Rangers (Scotland)

Steaua Bucharest (Romania) v CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)

Nordsjaelland (Denmark) v Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) v Fulham (England)

Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) v Spartak Trnava (Slovakia)

Sion (Switzerland) v Celtic (Scotland)

Slask Wroclaw (Poland) v Rapid Bucharest (Romania)

Litex Lovech (Bulgaria) v Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)

Lazio (Italy) v Rabotnicki (Macedonia)

Nacional Madeira (Portugal) v Birmingham City (England)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) v Ried (Austria)

FC Thun (Switzerland) v Stoke City (England)

Aalesund (Norway) v AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

Vaslui (Romania) v Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)

Omonia (Cyprus) v Salzburg (Austria)

Zestafoni (Georgia) v Club Bruges (Belgium)

Hanover 96 (Germany) v Sevilla (Spain)

HJK Helsinki (Finland) v Schalke 04 (Germany)

Dinamo Tblisi (Georgia) v AEK Athens (Greece)

Stade Rennes (France) v Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Gaz Metan Medias (Romania) v Austria Vienna (Austria)

Braga (Portugal) v Young Boys (Switzerland)

Standard Liege (Belgium) v Helsingborgs (Sweden)

Matches to be played on Aug 18 and 25. First named teams to play first legs at home.

