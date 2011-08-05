UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man United ease past Watford to reach points landmark
Aug 5 Europa League playoff draw made on Friday:
Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) v Panathinaikos (Greece)
Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Vitoria Guimaraes (Portugal)
Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) v Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)
Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) v Sochaux (France)
Besiktas (Turkey) v Alania Vladikavkaz (Russia)
Rosenborg (Norway) v AEK Larnaca (Cyprus)
Vorskla Poltava (Ukraine) v Dinamo Bucharest (Romania)
Bursaspor (Turkey) v Anderlecht (Belgium)
AS Roma (Italy) v Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) Olimpiakos Ethnikos Volos (Greece) v Paris St Germain (France)
Legia Warsaw (Poland) v Spartak Moscow (Russia)
Ekranas (Lithuania) v Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel)
PAOK Salonika (Greece) v Karpaty Lviv (Ukraine)
Trabzonspor (Turkey) v Athletic Bilbao (Spain)
Hearts (Scotland) v Tottenham Hotspur (England)
Maribor (Slovenia) v Rangers (Scotland)
Steaua Bucharest (Romania) v CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)
Nordsjaelland (Denmark) v Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) v Fulham (England)
Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) v Spartak Trnava (Slovakia)
Sion (Switzerland) v Celtic (Scotland)
Slask Wroclaw (Poland) v Rapid Bucharest (Romania)
Litex Lovech (Bulgaria) v Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)
Lazio (Italy) v Rabotnicki (Macedonia)
Nacional Madeira (Portugal) v Birmingham City (England)
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) v Ried (Austria)
FC Thun (Switzerland) v Stoke City (England)
Aalesund (Norway) v AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)
Vaslui (Romania) v Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)
Omonia (Cyprus) v Salzburg (Austria)
Zestafoni (Georgia) v Club Bruges (Belgium)
Hanover 96 (Germany) v Sevilla (Spain)
HJK Helsinki (Finland) v Schalke 04 (Germany)
Dinamo Tblisi (Georgia) v AEK Athens (Greece)
Stade Rennes (France) v Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
Gaz Metan Medias (Romania) v Austria Vienna (Austria)
Braga (Portugal) v Young Boys (Switzerland)
Standard Liege (Belgium) v Helsingborgs (Sweden)
Matches to be played on Aug 18 and 25. First named teams to play first legs at home.
