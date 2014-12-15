NYON, Switzerland Dec 15 The draw for the Europa League Round of 32 made on Monday:

Young Boys (Switzerland) v Everton (England) Torino (Italy) v Athletic Bilbao (Spain) Sevilla (Spain) v Borusssia Moenchengladbach (Germany) Wolfsburg (Germany) v Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) v Legia Warsaw (Poland) AaB Aalborg (Denmark) v Club Bruges (Belgium) Anderlecht (Belgium) v Dinamo Moscow (Russia) Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) v Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) Trabzonspor (Turkey) v Napoli (Italy) Guingamp (France) v Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) Villarreal (Spain) v Salzburg (Austria) AS Roma (Italy) v Feyenoord (Netherlands) PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) v Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) Liverpool (England) v Besiktas (Turkey) Tottenham Hotspur (England) v Fiorentina (Italy) Celtic (Scotland) v Inter Milan (Italy)

The first legs will be played on Feb. 19, the second legs on Feb.26.

