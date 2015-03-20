Soccer-Liverpool held by Bournemouth as King crowns comeback
* Benik Afobe put visitors ahead after Georginio Wijnaldum error
NYON, Switzerland, March 20 The Europa League quarter-final draw was made on Friday.
Sevilla v Zenit St Petersburg
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Club Bruges
Dynamo Kiev v Fiorentina
VfL Wolfsburg v Napoli
Ties to be played April 16 and 23 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
* Benik Afobe put visitors ahead after Georginio Wijnaldum error
* Southampton at West Brom next, Palace host Arsenal SOUTHAMPTON 3 CRYSTAL PALACE 1
LONDON, April 5 Newcastle returned to the top of the Championship and moved a step closer to an immediate return to the Premier League with a controversial 1-0 victory against Burton Albion on Wednesday.