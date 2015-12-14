NYON, Switzerland Dec 14 Sevilla, knocked out of the Champions League last week, will launch their bid for a hat-trick of Europa League titles against Norwegian club Molde after the draw for the last 32 was made on Monday.

Manchester United were paired with Danish team Midtjylland who take part in the competition for the first time.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will be back in Germany when the Reds face Augsburg.

Former Champions League winners Borussia Dortmund and Porto also meet while exciting ties feature Olympique de Marseille against Athletic Bilbao, Anderlecht v Olympiakos Piraeus, Shakhtar Donetsk against Schalke 04 and Lazio v Galatasaray. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)