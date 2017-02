NYON, Switzerland, March 16 Athletic Bilbao, conquerors of Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday, were rewarded with a quarter-final tie against Germany's Schalke 04 in Friday's draw.

UEFA Cup runners-up in 1977, the Basque side outplayed United over two legs on their way to a 5-3 win with an attacking style which has become the hallmark of their eccentric Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Atletico Madrid, winners in 2010, will face Hanover 96 in a second Spanish-German tie.

In other matches, Sporting were drawn against Ukraine's Metalist Kharkiv and Dutch league leaders AZ Alkmaar will face Valencia, winners in 2004 and twice runners-up in the Champions League. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Justin Palmer)