March 16 Draw for the Europa League quarter and semi-finals made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday:

Quarter-finals AZ Alkmaar v Valencia Schalke 04 v Athletic Bilbao Sporting v Metalist Kharkiv Atletico Madrid v Hanover 96

Semi-finals Atletico Madrid/Hanover 96 v AZ Alkmaar/Valencia Sporting/Metalist Kharkiv v Schalke 04/Athletic Bilbao

* Quarter-final first legs to be played March 29, second legs April 5

* Semi-final first legs to be played April 19, second legs April 26

* Final will be played in Bucharest on May 9

- - - -

(Editing by Toby Davis)