MONACO Aug 31 Europa League winners Atletico
Madrid will face Hapoel Tel Aviv, Viktoria Plzen and newcomers
Academica Coimbra from neighbouring Portugal in the group stage
of this season's competition following the draw made on Friday.
Athletic Bilbao, beaten by Atletico in last season's final
face Olympique Lyon, Sparta Prague and Hapoel Kiryat Shmona in
another of the 12 groups that comprise the opening stage of
UEFA's secondary European club competition.
Tottenham Hotspur, who finished fourth in the Premier League
last season but were denied a place in the Champions League when
Chelsea won that competition, were grouped with Panathinaikos,
Lazio and Maribor.
Five-times European champions Liverpool face Udinese and
Young Boys as well as the newly-enriched Russian club Anzhi
Makhachkala, who boast Samuel Eto'o, the world's best-paid
player, in their ranks.
The group stage begins on Sept.20, with this season's final
scheduled for Amsterdam on May 15 next year.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)