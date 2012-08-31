MONACO Aug 31 Europa League winners Atletico Madrid will face Hapoel Tel Aviv, Viktoria Plzen and newcomers Academica Coimbra from neighbouring Portugal in the group stage of this season's competition following the draw made on Friday.

Athletic Bilbao, beaten by Atletico in last season's final face Olympique Lyon, Sparta Prague and Hapoel Kiryat Shmona in another of the 12 groups that comprise the opening stage of UEFA's secondary European club competition.

Tottenham Hotspur, who finished fourth in the Premier League last season but were denied a place in the Champions League when Chelsea won that competition, were grouped with Panathinaikos, Lazio and Maribor.

Five-times European champions Liverpool face Udinese and Young Boys as well as the newly-enriched Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala, who boast Samuel Eto'o, the world's best-paid player, in their ranks.

The group stage begins on Sept.20, with this season's final scheduled for Amsterdam on May 15 next year. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)