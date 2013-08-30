Aug 30 The draw for the 2013-14 Europa League group stage made in Monaco on Friday: Group A Valencia Swansea City Kuban Krasnodar St Gallen Group B PSV Eindhoven Dinamo Zagreb Chornomorets Odessa Ludogorets Group C Standard Liege Salzburg Elfsborg Esbjerg Group D Rubin Karzan Wigan Athletic Maribor Zulte Waregem Group E Fiorentina Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk Pacos de Ferreira Pandurii Tirgu Jiu Group F Bordeaux APOEL Nicosia Eintracht Frankfurt Maccabi Tel Aviv Group G Dynamo Kiev Genk Rapid Vienna FC Thun Group H Sevilla Freiburg Estoril Slovan Liberec Group I Olympique Lyon Real Betis Guimaraes Rijeka Group J Lazio Trabzonspor Legia Apollon Limassol Group K Tottenham Hotspur Anzhi Makhachkala Sheriff Tromso Group L AZ Alkmaar PAOK Salonica Maccabi Haifa Shakhtar Karagandy Group stage matches begin Sept. 19. The final will be in Turin on May 14, 2013 (Compiled by Tom Bartlett)