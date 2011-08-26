MONACO Aug 26 Draw for the group stage of the
2011-12 Europa League made on Friday:
Group A
Tottenham Hotspur
Rubin Kazan
PAOK Salonika
Shamrock Rovers
Group B
FC Copenhagen
Standard Liege
Hannover 96
Vorskla Poltava
Group C
PSV Eindhoven
Hapoel Tel Aviv
Rapid Bucharest
Legia Warsaw
Group D
Sporting
Lazio
FC Zurich
FC Vaslui
Group E
Dynamo Kiev
Besiktas
Stoke City
Maccabi Tel Aviv
Group F
Paris St Germain
Athletic Bilbao
Salzburg
Slovan Bratislava
Group G
AZ Alkmaar
Metalist Kharkiv
Austria Vienna
Malmo
Group H
SC Braga
Club Bruges
Birmingham City
Maribor
Group I
Atletico Madrid
Udinese
Stade Rennes
FC Sion
Group J
Schalke 04
Steaua Bucharest
Maccabi Haifa
AEK Larnaca
Group K
Twente Enschede
Fulham
Odense
Wislaw Krakow
Group L
Anderlecht
AEK Athens
Lokomotiv Moscow
Sturm Graz
- - -
Matchday One: Sept 15
Matchday Two: Sept 29
Matchday Three: Oct 20
Matchday Four: Nov 3
Matchday Five: Nov 30/Dec 1
Matchday Six: Dec 14/15
Round of 32: First leg Feb 16, Second leg Feb 23
Round of 16: First leg: March 8 Second leg March 15
Quarter-finals: First leg March 29, second leg April 5
Semifinals: First leg: April 19, April 26
Final: Bucharest, May 9
(Compiled by Mike Collett)